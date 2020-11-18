Holly Robinson Peete: Trump Called Me The N-Word On Celebrity Apprentice

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Holly Robinson Peete says that during her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump called her the n-word.

During an appearance on The Karen Hunter Show, she said:

“It was a very interesting experience,” said Peete. “It was a trip and kinda messy and stuff but I found [Trump] to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but who he is now, I did not see that.”

She later added: “Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an n-word referring to me and I was like, huh? Then, the producer told me when it happened during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot but I could see them deciding between me and Brett Micheals.”

