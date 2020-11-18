Holly Robinson Peete: Trump Called Me The N-Word On Celebrity Apprentice

Actress Holly Robinson Peete says that during her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump called her the n-word.

During an appearance on The Karen Hunter Show, she said:

“It was a very interesting experience,” said Peete. “It was a trip and kinda messy and stuff but I found [Trump] to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but who he is now, I did not see that.”

She later added: “Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an n-word referring to me and I was like, huh? Then, the producer told me when it happened during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot but I could see them deciding between me and Brett Micheals.”

Trump has always publicly denied being a racist and a white supremacist despite a lot of evidence suggesting otherwise.

He even suggested that he is the president who has done more for Black America than anybody.

“My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history…” he tweeted in June.