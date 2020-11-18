Here’s what Rajkummar Rao used to do before he began his acting career

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest talents of the generation and there’s no doubting this fact. The actor has excelled with every film and as a result, enjoys a large fanbase today.

In his last release Chhalaang, Rao played the role of a PE teacher named Montu. Many might not know but before he started taking the industry by storm, Rao was an actual teacher. During an interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed the same. He said, “While I was in college, I taught dance and dramatics at the DAV Public School in Gurgaon for a few hours in the morning before lectures. I was more of a friend to my students than a teacher because there was not much of an age gap.”

He further added, “In fact, I was the youngest teacher in school and as enthusiastic about honing my acting skills as the extra money. I even directed a play, Sikander, during this three-month stint. It was a historical and showcased the battle between Alexander and Porus.”