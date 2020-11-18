Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 18 November, draw.
Lotto: 01, 08, 20, 27, 42, 44 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 19, 22, , 30, 38, 43 Bonus Ball: 21
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 08, 15, 22, 49 Bonus Ball: 23
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the Android App or here to download the Apple App.
