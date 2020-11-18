Hedge funds aren’t impressed by the rally in Canadian cannabis stocks

Article content continued

Shorts in Canopy Growth also dropped, to 14.3 per cent from 18.7 per cent over the same period, while the number in Hexo Corp fell to 14.7 per cent, from 25.8 per cent, according to the data.

When they believe companies are over-valued, hedge funds typically borrow stocks and sell them back at a profit when the price falls.

I wouldn’t recommend in Canadian cannabis companies because they have a cost disadvantage versus other operators George Schultze

If they still believe companies are fundamentally too expensive but stocks are rising, they may unwind their positions slightly to reduce the hit to their portfolio.

Several U.S. states voted to legalize marijuana this month. But Rob Romero, portfolio manager at Connective Capital, said there is a realization that even with legalization, that is not going to help many Canadian companies that have raised a lot of capital but lack a clear path to profitability.

Matt Hawkins, founder of Entourage Effect Capital, told the recent spike in Canadian weed stocks is “likely temporary.”