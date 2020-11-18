Harvey Weinstein’s Health Nosedives In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly fallen dangerously ill in prison.

“At this time… we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19,” Juda Englemeyer, his publicist, and Craig Rothfeld, his authorized NYSDOCCS and NYS Department of Health Representative, said in a statement via CNN.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful,” Englemeyer added.

In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He is currently facing six more charges in Los Angeles.

“It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis,” Englemeyer said in the statement. “As information becomes available that we are at liberty to discuss we will update everyone accordingly.”