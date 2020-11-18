Harvey Weinstein’s Health Nosedives In Prison

Bradley Lamb
Harvey Weinstein has reportedly fallen dangerously ill in prison.

“At this time… we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19,” Juda Englemeyer, his publicist, and Craig Rothfeld, his authorized NYSDOCCS and NYS Department of Health Representative, said in a statement via CNN.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful,” Englemeyer added.

