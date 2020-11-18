‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Many Episodes Is Derek/Patrick Dempsey Back For?

RELATED STORIES

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Meredith may have trouble giving up the ghost — of her late husband, that is — now that they have been reunited in what returning cast member Patrick Dempsey describes as a “COVID dream.”

TV’s No. 2-rated drama sent jaws plummeting to the floor at the close of its two-hour Nov. 12 season premiere, when, after being found collapsed in the hospital parking lot, a clad-in-white Mer spotted her dead husband at the far end of a picturesque beach, waving to her.

In the wake of the surprise encore, Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff told the Los Angeles Times, “We will see more of [Derek] this season. This was not just a cameo. He will appear three more times.”

And now, on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dempsey himself suggested that those multiple appearances won’t come all at once/back-to-back, but instead be sprinkled around Season 17.

Asked about the length of Derek’s “resurrection,” Dempsey told DeGeneres, “That’s a good question, I’m not sure how many [episodes],” before claiming: “I know I’m throughout this season. He comes back to visit.”

Dempsey also echoed his previous characterization of the mysterious nature of the Mer-Der reunion, saying that McDreamy is visiting his widow “in her COVID dream.”

Watch Dempsey’s Ellen hit below: