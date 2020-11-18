Giyani Appoints New CFO, Receives Renewal of Final Licence in Botswana and Files Q3 2020 Interim Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Omar Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective November 17, 2020. In addition, the Company announces the successful renewal of prospecting licence (258/2017) in Botswana (“Renewed Prospecting Licence”). Also today, the Company announces the filing of its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, including development highlights from the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill”), in Botswana.

ExecutiveAppointments

Mr. Gonzalez’s appointment follows the resignation of the Company’s former CFO, Mr. Aamer Siddiqui who resigned to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Gonzalez is a senior employee of Marrelli Support Services Inc. (“Marrelli Services”). Marrelli Services provides the Company with CFO and accounting services.

Renewal of Prospecting Licence

Giyani’s wholly owned Botswana subsidiary, Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Ltd (“Menzi”), was granted the Renewed Prospecting Licence by the Department of Mines on November 13, 2020. The Renewed Prospecting Licence relates to the Company’s Lobatse prospect.

K.Hill, Giyani’s flagship project and the Otse prospect licences were renewed in June this year, as announced on June 26, 2020. The Renewed Prospecting Licence has been granted for a term of 2 years, ending on December 31, 2022.

The Lobatse prospect has a similar geology to that of K.Hill, with a near-surface, stratiform manganese mineralisation hosted in a siliceous shale/sandstone. Lobatse is located near the South African border, 45km from K.Hill and is within trucking distance of K.Hill.

All of the Company’s Menzi’s prospecting licences have been renewed and represent a total licence area of 2,588km2as detailed in the following table:

Menzi’sCurrent Licences

PL Number LicenceArea (km2) District Expiry Date PL258/2017 95 South East District December 31, 2022 PL294/2016 479 South East District June 30, 2022 PL297/2016 483 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL298/2016 479 South East District June 30, 2022 PL322/2016 438 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL336/2016 118 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL337/2016 144 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL338/2016 127 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL339/2016 77 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL340/2016 148 Southern District June 30, 2022

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

“We welcome Omar to the Giyani team and thank Aamer for his prior services.

I amdelighted by the renewal ofour Lobatse licencewhich completes the renewal ofall of

our licences inBotswana. The

K.HillFeasibility Study is progressing well and this renewal by the Government of Botswanarepresents a vote of confidence in the Company and its ability tocontinueitsexploration and development program across thelicences.”

Q3 2020 Interim Financial Results Filed on SEDAR

For complete details of the unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company’s website (www.giyanimetals.com).

Q3 2020 and Subsequent to Quarter End Highlights

Appointment of non-executive directors to Botswana subsidiary : on July 6, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Thuso Dikgaka and Ms. Maureen Mokgautsane as non-executive directors to the board of Menzi.

on July 6, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Thuso Dikgaka and Ms. Maureen Mokgautsane as non-executive directors to the board of Menzi. ESIA Submission to DEA: on August 26, 2020, the Company announced the initial submission of the K.Hill Scoping and Terms of Reference (“SToR”) to the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”). Subsequently, on October 26, 2020 the Company submitted its response to the DEA’s comments on the SToR.

on August 26, 2020, the Company announced the initial submission of the K.Hill Scoping and Terms of Reference (“SToR”) to the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”). Subsequently, on October 26, 2020 the Company submitted its response to the DEA’s comments on the SToR. Positive Results of the Processing Trade-off Study: on September 3, 2020, the Company announced that as part of the ongoing feasibility study (“FS”) work, a processing trade-off study was completed for its K.Hill project the results of the study showed that the sulphur dioxide based process is the optimal route and will be used in the FS. The change in the reductant process means that the Company has reduced the project’s process risk without any material increase in capital or operating costs. In addition, Tetra Tech, together with Royal IHC will be including the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) as an additional product stream into the FS and the updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) expected in first half of 2021.

on September 3, 2020, the Company announced that as part of the ongoing feasibility study (“FS”) work, a processing trade-off study was completed for its K.Hill project the results of the study showed that the sulphur dioxide based process is the optimal route and will be used in the FS. The change in the reductant process means that the Company has reduced the project’s process risk without any material increase in capital or operating costs. In addition, Tetra Tech, together with Royal IHC will be including the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) as an additional product stream into the FS and the updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) expected in first half of 2021. Closed Private Placement: On September 18, 2020, the Company completed a partially brokered private placement financing. The private placement was upsized on September 11, 2020 and fully subscribed and comprised of 9,600,000 units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.2 million.

On September 18, 2020, the Company completed a partially brokered private placement financing. The private placement was upsized on September 11, 2020 and fully subscribed and comprised of 9,600,000 units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.2 million. Commenced 2020 Field Program at K.Hill: on September 21, 2020 the Company announced as part of the FS, the start of the 2020 field program that consists of (i) and infill drilling program intended to upgrade existing resources into the indicated resource category; (ii) geotechnical study to determine geotechnical parameters for the open-pit mine design; and (iii) geophysical study to assist with greater definition of the resource estimation. Subsequently, on November 2, 2020 the Company announced the commencement of the drilling program.

on September 21, 2020 the Company announced as part of the FS, the start of the 2020 field program that consists of (i) and infill drilling program intended to upgrade existing resources into the indicated resource category; (ii) geotechnical study to determine geotechnical parameters for the open-pit mine design; and (iii) geophysical study to assist with greater definition of the resource estimation. Subsequently, on November 2, 2020 the Company announced the commencement of the drilling program. Life Cycle Assessment Study including Carbon Footprint Evaluation:on October 2, 2020, in parallel to the ongoing FS and environmental and social impact assessment workstreams, the Company announced the appointment of Minviro, a UK based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment (“LCA”) consultant, to provide an International Organization for Standardization compliant LCA, benchmarked against that of the Company’s peer. Minviro’s work will also help to evaluate opportunities for the Company to achieve a low carbon footprint.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

