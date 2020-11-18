Georgia recount not likely to change Biden victory: state official By

© . FILE PHOTO: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the state of the election and ballot count during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia
WASHINGTON () – A recount being conducted by Georgia is not likely to change the result that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN on Wednesday.
“We’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us – some of the large counties – but I don’t believe at the end of the day it’ll change the total results,” Raffensperger said.
