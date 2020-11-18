George Clooney’ Son Zoom-Bombed His GQ Video Interview

WENN/Phil Lewis

The ‘Money Monster’ actor sits down with writer Zach Baron for a profile piece after landing the publication’s 2020 Icon of the Year honor, when three-year-old Alexander interrupts.

–

George Clooney‘s three-year-old son Zoom-bombed his dad in the middle of an interview.

The actor, who appears on the cover of the new issue of GQ after landing the publication’s 2020 Icon of the Year honor, sat down with writer Zach Baron for a profile piece and discussed how his life changed after meeting his wife, Amal.

As he was opening up about life as a husband and father to twins, the Oscar winner’s little boy interrupted the sit down.

“Oh, hey! Here’s Alexander. Here’s my son. Come here! Say hi! Say hello! Say ‘Hi, Zach!’ ” proud dad Clooney said during the chat. “You’ve got chocolate on your face. Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?”

Alexander answered, “Yeah,” leading the star to ask, “Yeah? You did? Hey, Alexander? Let’s see. How old are you now – 15?”

The toddler replies, “Three. Because I got my birthday.”

Clooney then asked Alexander to say something in Italian.

“Molto caldo (very warm),” Alexander said.

During the discussion, Clooney also revealed he discovered his life was “empty” before he met Amal, a human rights activist and lawyer.

<br />

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’ I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well,’ ” Clooney said. “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’ ”

The couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.