George Clooney Praised Chrissy Teigen’s Troll Fights

“Somebody steps into her world and you go, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that, dude.'”
At this point, she’s known and loved for it — and George Clooney revealed in a GQ cover story that he’s a fan of her brutal wit, too.
While discussing his own enjoyment in picking “good fights,” he says that he “[has] much more fun watching Chrissy Teigen. Somebody steps into her world and you go, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that, dude.'”
“It’s so much fun. Like somebody who thinks they’re really smart, and you just go, ‘Ugh, dude. You brought a knife to a gunfight.'”
Clooney’s no stranger to speaking his mind either, and in the story he also mentions his own stack of angry letters that his assistant refers to as “George Versus the World.”
Never mind Chrissy — sounds like you don’t want to get on George’s bad side, either.
