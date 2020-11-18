George Clooney Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Each!!

Hollywood actor George Clooney reportedly dished out $1 million o 14 of his closest pals.

“I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f*ck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” he told GQ.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. … And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”

He said he had to collect $14 million in cash from a secret location in downtown Los Angeles, and transport it in a “florist” van with his assistant and “a couple of security guys”.

“And we brought it up, and I bought 14 Tumi bags, and then I packed in a million bucks, cash, which isn’t as much as you think it is, weight-wise, into these Tumi bags.”

He invited his pals over to his home the next day: “I held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I’ve got to see because of them. And I said: ‘How do you repay people like that?'”