George Clooney Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Each!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Hollywood actor George Clooney reportedly dished out $1 million o 14 of his closest pals.

“I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f*ck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” he told GQ.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. … And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”

