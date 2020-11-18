French lockdown boosted sales By

© . FILE PHOTO: A look inside France Amazon’s expanding operations
PARIS () – Online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:), which has been operating during the French lockdown, has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40-50%, the head of Amazon France said on Wednesday.
“Business increased with the lockdown. According to the FEVAD (the French online retail federation) activity rose 40-50%, this is more or less what we are seeing,” Frederic Duval told France Inter radio.
