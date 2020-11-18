Fortnite now offers Houseparty video calls on PC, PS4, and PS5; users need the Houseparty app installed on an iOS or Android device, which functions as a webcam (Nick Summers/Engadget)

Nick Summers / Engadget:
Fortnite now offers Houseparty video calls on PC, PS4, and PS5; users need the Houseparty app installed on an iOS or Android device, which functions as a webcam — Houseparty wants to change the way that people communicate while playing video games. The company, which offers …
