Forgotten Teen Drama Celeb Guest Stars

More than one Oscar nominee got their start on a teen drama.

1.

Chris Pratt on The O.C.


Michael Desmond / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before he became an action film star and even before playing the lovable Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt played Ché, Summer’s college friend who screwed her over.

2.

Amy Adams on Buffy the Vampire Slayer


The WB

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams played Tara’s cousin who tried to make her come back home with them in the Season 5 episode “Family.”

3.

Jessica Chastain on Veronica Mars


UPN

Fellow Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain played Sarah, Veronica’s pregnant neighbor who disappeared.

4.

Paul Rudd on Veronica Mars


The CW

Chris Pratt isn’t the only Marvel star to feature on a 2000s teen drama! Paul Rudd played a washed-up rock star named Desmond Fellows whose tapes were stolen in Season 3 of Veronica Mars.

5.

David O’Russell on Gossip Girl


The CW

Oscar-winning director David O’Russell became Serena’s boss when he hired her to work on his film version of The Beautiful and the Damned.

6.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on 90210


The CW

Khloé and Kim played themselves — they delivered some dresses from Dash, but Naomi couldn’t pay, so they got into a brief argument.

7.

Rami Malek on Gilmore Girls


The WB

Gilmore Girls was Rami Malek’s first union acting gig. He played Andy, a member of Lane’s Bible group.

8.

Olivia Wilde on The O.C.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia Wilde iconically played Alex, a bisexual character who dated both Seth and Marissa.

9.

Tessa Thompson on Veronica Mars


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Another Marvel star! Tessa Thompson played Jackie, a girl Veronica eventually befriended whose father was accused of causing the bus crash.

10.

Paris Hilton on The O.C.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paris Hilton appeared as Kate, a girl at a party who liked Seth.

11.

…and Veronica Mars


Justin Lubin / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

I had no idea that Paris did so much acting work! Paris played Caitlin, Veronica’s spoiled classmate who dated Logan.

12.

Lindsay Lohan on Glee


Adam Rose / Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

13.

Maria Menounos on One Tree Hill


The WB

You might know Maria Menounos best as a reporter on E! News, but she also appeared as Keith’s girlfriend–turned–runaway bride, Jules, in Season 2 of One Tree Hill.

14.

Sebastian Stan on Gossip Girl


The CW

You may know him better as the MCU’s Bucky Barnes, but before that, Sebastian Stan appeared in numerous Gossip Girl episodes as bad boy Carter Baizen, who slept with Blair and dated Serena.

15.

Seth Rogen on Dawson’s Creek


The WB

Seth Rogen played Bob, a stoner Audrey slept with.

16.

Amanda Seyfried on Veronica Mars


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Amanda Seyfried played Lilly Kane, Veronica’s best friend who was murdered, the same year she played the iconic role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls.

17.

Armie Hammer on Gossip Girl


The CW

Before stealing our hearts in Call Me by Your Name, Armie Hammer played Gabriel, the con artist Serena thought she married in Spain.

18.

Carmen Electra in 90210


Scott Humbert / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Carmen Electra played Vesta, a burlesque dancer who encouraged Silver to tell her friends about her performing.

19.

Krysten Ritter on Veronica Mars


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Krysten Ritter played Gia Goodman, Veronica’s classmate with whom she developed a somewhat shaky friendship. It was actually her first big acting job!

20.

Kelly Ripa on Riverdale


The CW

Kelly Ripa played Hiram’s mistress. (Fun fact: Kelly and Mark Consuelos, who plays Hiram, are married IRL!)

21.

Denise Richards on 90210


Scott Humbert / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Denise Richards had a quick cameo as a socialite in the 100th episode of 90210 — she also appeared in an episode of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 back in 1992.

22.

Karlie Kloss on Gossip Girl


The CW

Karlie Kloss appeared briefly in Season 4 as herself at a fashion event.

23.

Former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg on Gossip Girl


The CW

The former mayor (though current at the time) appeared as someone who was shocked at the news that (SPOILER ALERT) Dan was Gossip Girl.

24.

Nikki Reed on The O.C.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nikki Reed played Sadie, Johnny’s cousin, who had a brief relationship with Ryan.

25.

Jeff Goldblum on Glee


Adam Rose / 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jeff Goldblum played one of Rachel’s dads.

26.

Adam Lambert on Pretty Little Liars


Freeform

Adam Lambert performed on the train during the Halloween episode, and he also had a short conversation with Aria.

27.

Nick Offerman on Gilmore Girls


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nick Offerman appeared a couple of times as Beau Belleville, Jackson’s older brother who once hit on Lorelai.

28.

Whoopi Goldberg on Glee


Adam Rose / 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Whoopi Goldberg played Rachel and Kurt’s professor at the New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts.

29.

NeNe Leakes on Glee


Adam Rose / 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

NeNe Leakes played Roz, coach of the swimming team and later the Cheerios after Sue was fired.

30.

Kate Hudson on Glee


Jordin Althaus / 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kate Hudson played Cassandra July, a dance teacher who knocked Rachel down a few pegs.

31.

Pete Wentz on One Tree Hill


The WB

Pete Wentz very randomly dated Peyton and stayed at Rachel’s cabin with the gang on One Tree Hill.

32.

Joe Manganiello on One Tree Hill


The CW

Joe Manganiello played Owen, the bartender friend of Chase’s who briefly dated Brooke.

33.

Hilary Duff on Gossip Girl


Giovanni Rufino / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hilary Duff played Olivia, a starlet who became Vanessa’s roommate and Dan’s girlfriend.

34.

Tim Gunn on Gossip Girl


The CW

Tim Gunn appeared as himself in the Season 4 episode where Jenny returned to the Upper East Side to interview with him for her application to Parsons. He famously had a bad experience with Taylor Momsen, who played Jenny, during the filming of his cameo.

35.

Colin Hanks on The O.C.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Colin Hanks played Grady Bridges, an actor Summer liked who invited them to a party.

36.

And finally, Lady Gaga on Gossip Girl


The CW

Lady Gaga didn’t appear as a character, but she did perform in a Season 3 episode of Gossip Girl. It was honestly the biggest guest star appearance ever on a teen drama, IMO.

