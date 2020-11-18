Forgotten Teen Drama Celeb Guest Stars

More than one Oscar nominee got their start on a teen drama.
1.
Chris Pratt on The O.C.
2.
Amy Adams on Buffy the Vampire Slayer
3.
Jessica Chastain on Veronica Mars
4.
Paul Rudd on Veronica Mars
5.
David O’Russell on Gossip Girl
6.
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on 90210
7.
Rami Malek on Gilmore Girls
8.
Olivia Wilde on The O.C.
9.
Tessa Thompson on Veronica Mars
10.
Paris Hilton on The O.C.…
11.
…and Veronica Mars
12.
Lindsay Lohan on Glee
13.
Maria Menounos on One Tree Hill
14.
Sebastian Stan on Gossip Girl
15.
Seth Rogen on Dawson’s Creek
16.
Amanda Seyfried on Veronica Mars
17.
Armie Hammer on Gossip Girl
18.
Carmen Electra in 90210
19.
Krysten Ritter on Veronica Mars
20.
Kelly Ripa on Riverdale
21.
Denise Richards on 90210
22.
Karlie Kloss on Gossip Girl
23.
Former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg on Gossip Girl
24.
Nikki Reed on The O.C.
25.
Jeff Goldblum on Glee
26.
Adam Lambert on Pretty Little Liars
27.
Nick Offerman on Gilmore Girls
28.
Whoopi Goldberg on Glee
29.
NeNe Leakes on Glee
30.
Kate Hudson on Glee
31.
Pete Wentz on One Tree Hill
32.
Joe Manganiello on One Tree Hill
33.
Hilary Duff on Gossip Girl
34.
Tim Gunn on Gossip Girl
35.
Colin Hanks on The O.C.
36.
And finally, Lady Gaga on Gossip Girl
