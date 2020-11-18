Fireblocks adds Coinbase co-founder to board of directors By Cointelegraph

Fireblocks adds Coinbase co-founder to board of directors
Digital asset security platform Fireblocks announced that it would be adding Fred Ehrsam to its board following a recent funding round.
In a Nov. 18 statement, Fireblocks said that Ehrsam, co-founder of crypto exchange Coinbase, would be joining the firm as a board member after a $30 million funding round to expand its global operations. Ehrsam left Coinbase in 2017 and went on to co-found crypto investment firm Paradigm.
