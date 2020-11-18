Filmfare Spotlight: Pratik Gandhi talks about why he doesn’t consider himself an overnight success

















OTT platforms have been saviours ever since the big screens shut and the country went into lockdown. While web series were already flourishing before the lockdown, multiplex releases and big budget features films also made their debut on digital viewing sites. With increase in viewership, many new actors and directors have got the big break they had been waiting for and one such success has been Pratik Gandhi’s.

A theatre actor and engineer by profession, Pratik has been in the industry for over fifteen years now but tasted unprecedented success with the release of his latest web series, Scam 1992. Based on Harshad Mehta’s life, Pratik’s portrayal of the tycoon has won him praise and appreciation from everyone who has watched the show.

Talking to him today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight, host Rahul Gangwani finds out about his journey and why being called an overnight success is bittersweet for the actor. He also finds out the risks the man has taken to make it big in the industry.