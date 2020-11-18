Ex-Mexican defense chief back in Mexico after U.S. charges dismissed: source By

© . FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s former Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos attends an event at a military zone in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos returned to Mexico from the United States on Wednesday, according to a source with the Mexico attorney general’s office, after U.S. criminal charges against him were dismissed earlier in the day.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.