Earthquakes F Wondolowski wants to play in 2021 By

All-time MLS goal-scoring leader Chris Wondolowski said he has scrapped his retirement plans and would like to play in 2021.

The San Jose Earthquakes star cited the impact of the coronavirus as one of the reasons why he wants to play another season. He wants to play in front of spectators one last time and also said the break in the season helped him regain his enthusiasm.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Wondolowski recently told The Athletic. “I still feel strong, still feel like I’m able to physically do it. I think that was always the question for me. To be honest, last year I was questioning if I could, so I really concentrated and I think quarantine actually kind of helped. It kind of reinvigorated kind of a health kick for me, which has helped.”

Wondolowski, who turns 38 in January, has seven goals in 22 games (13 starts) this season to raise his MLS record to 166.

The four-time All-Star had scored 10 or more goals in 10 straight seasons prior to the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He is finishing his 12th season with the Earthquakes.

Wondolowski has three goals in the past three games and that production seemed to reinforce his decision to continue on with his career.

“That is why I wanted to wait it out until the end of this year to see how everything goes,” Wondolowski said. “To make sure I can still produce. Also, be in the picture with the Quakes.”

That last part remains to be seen. Wondolowski, who acts as his own agent, says he is open to becoming a free agent if a deal can’t be worked out with the Earthquakes.

San Jose opens the MLS Cup playoffs Sunday with a visit to Sporting Kansas City.

