Draya Wears ‘Freak Um’ Dress: Twitter Calls Her ‘Sexiest Woman In World’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Instagram model Draya Michelle is breaking the internet today, after pics of her wearing a purple “freak” dress leaked on social media yesterday, has learned.

The reality tv star/fashion model/entrepreneur was all smiles as she celebrated the launch of her new jewelry collection with close family and friends at celebrity hotspot Nobu in West Hollywood. 

Draya showed off her killer curves in a fuchsia mini dress which highlighted her cleavage, abs and toned legs paired with heels and jewelry from her collection with the company “8 Other Reasons”. 

