Diplo’s Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Instagram

The Los Angeles woman claims the Major Lazer member sought to ‘humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward,’ but his attorney insists he wants nothing to do with her.

–

The woman who accused Major Lazer star Diplo of distributing revenge porn is seeking a restraining order against the DJ.

Last month (October), the anonymous woman accused Diplo of grooming her, according to The Daily Beast, claiming he documented their intimate moments without her consent.

An explicit photo of the accuser later appeared on Twitter and she’s now filed for a restraining order, alleging the star sought to “humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward,” The Daily Beast reports.

Diplo’s lawyer has denied the accusations against his client and a restraining order hearing is scheduled for 7 December.

According to The Daily Beast, the Los Angeles woman claims Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, hired a private investigator after the two had an argument, revealing on Twitter, “The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to (sic) work.”

“Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat,” she adds.

The Los Angeles woman has retained high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, who told The Daily Beast, “As with all clients, we put through an elaborate vetting process which she cleared… I find her to be very credible.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Diplo, has denied the allegations, insisting, “To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with this person.”