Demi Lovato Shaves Her Head And Gets An Undercut

Demi Lovato is heading into the new year with a new look.

Just earlier this week the music artist and actor stepped out with newly blonde hair to host the People’s Choice Awards and, now, she’s undergone another transformation.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Demi partially shaved her head and got an undercut, and it looks incredible.

“I did a thing…,” she wrote on Instagram.

Go ahead and take a few minutes to sit with how stunning this undercut is on her.

New new 🖤
Cut &amp; color by Alchemist Amber
Hair: Paul Norton
Makeup: @RokaelBeauty
Styling: Siena
Pics: @KRITIKOZZZ

I already love this Demi era.

This isn’t the first time Demi has rocked an undercut, but the blonde is a new take on it for her.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here’s Demi at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Demi’s new look seems to be coinciding with the release of her upcoming seventh album that she teased a year ago, writing, “We got f**king FIRE coming soon!!!”

