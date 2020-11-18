Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday snapped post shooting

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi star together in Shakun Batra’s next. The untitled film was being shot in Goa for a long time before the schedule wrapped up and the second one began in Mumbai. The actors have been giving it their all since the past few months and have been shooting for the project even during the pandemic.

This evening we snapped co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday as well as director Shakun Batra post they wrapped up their shoot for the day. Deepika and Ananya both were clicked when they were seated in their respective rides. Check out their latest pictures below.