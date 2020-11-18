Deals: Woot Discounts AirPods Pro to $189.99 ($59 Off)

Woot today introduced a new discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro, now available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked to date for the AirPods Pro, and about $5 better than the previous deal offered by Woot.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We’re now entering the busiest time of the year for steep discounts on Apple devices, and this discount by Woot is just the first in the line of deals on the AirPods Pro. While the Woot sale is the best current discount on the Bluetooth headphones, we will be seeing better deals starting at Walmart next week for Black Friday, where you’ll be able to get the AirPods Pro for $169.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.