Daly Cherry-Evans issues perfect response to Paul Gallen’s ‘worst ever Maroons’ comments

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans has issued the perfect response to being called the “worst ever” Maroons team after a stunning State of Origin series win.

Cherry-Evans became the first Queensland skipper to hoist the famous Origin shield since Cameron Smith in 2017 and had not forgotten the jab from Blues great Paul Gallen when had his post-match speech.

“On behalf of the worst ever Queensland team, thank you very much,” a delighted Cherry-Evans said.

“I’d like to thank not just this team here, but everyone who supported us at home. We made a lot of sacrifices and there’s a lot of people at home that can’t be here tonight so thank you.

Daly Cherry-Evans issued the perfect response to the naysayers with an Origin series win (Getty)

“Thank you to everyone in the stadium, this is the best stadium in the world.”

Despite being left red-faced by Queensland’s stunning win, Gallen did not back away from his original stance.

“I’m not shying away from my comments, it is the worst Queensland team I’ve seen in the past 15-20 years. I don’t think the Queenslanders would disagree,” he said.

“If you had said to Johnathan Thurston or Fatty Vautin, who are staunch Queenslanders, that Corey Allan, Edrick Lee and Brenko Lee are going to be playing for Queensland at the end of the year and they’re going to win the series, I think they might have even scratched their heads.

The Maroons celebrate their series win after the final siren (Getty)

“To their credit, they still beat the Blues and what that says about New South Wales, I’m not sure.”

For Queensland icons Thurston, Vautin and Sam Thaiday, this series win was yet another example of the mystical power of the Maroon jersey, with Thaiday calling it “a way of life”.

“You can’t underestimate the power of the Maroon jersey,” Thurston said.

“It has been said before, and it was highlighted in Game One. That was the perfect example of the power of the jersey and the belief that it instills in the players.

“Along with Fatty’s team in 1995, this is one of Queensland’s greatest ever Origin wins.

State of Origin Game 3 – Shield Presentation

“There was a lot of noise down south about this being the worst ever team assembled in the 40 years of Origin history, but the power of the jersey does something to you.”

“Queensland thrive on that sort of stuff. To be called the worst team, that gives them added incentive,” Vautin added.

“They played some great footy and to be honest they outplayed, outmuscled and out-everythinged the Blues tonight. They were just far too good.

“The Queensland jumper lifted me as a player to do things I would not normally do in a game, to just keep running and running and running until you couldn’t run anymore and then to find some energy and run again.”