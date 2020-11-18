Corey Allan dream debut turns into nightmare

Maroons debutant Corey Allan’s dream Origin debut turned quickly inside the opening minutes of the decider.

Allan headlined the changes made by Queensland coach Wayne Bennett for game three at Suncorp, with the Souths star brought in to start at fullback ahead of Valentine Holmes, who was switched to the wing.

Both players vindicated the move and combined well for Queensland’s first try after a nice catch and pass from Allan created an overlap on the last tackle as the Maroons spun it to the left edge to give the leaping Holmes a head start to the try-line.

But the debutant’s dream opening soured minutes later when he dropped a Nathan Cleary bomb close to the line, gifting the Blues a try to square the scoreline.

Corey Allan on debut. (Getty)

Allan went up for the ball and mishandled it, while Maroons halfback Daly Cherry-Evans tried to reclaim possession as it spilled across the pitch.

There was some concern from the playmaker that he may have been offside if he picked up the ball, with James Tedesco pouncing on the indecision to slip in and slam it down for the try.

“The young man you’ve got to feel for him,” said Maroons great Paul Vautin.

“First game in the opening minutes he gets a little tester and just dropped it cold.

“Daly was worried he was offside that’s why he was a bit tentative and in came Tedesco like a thief in the night.”