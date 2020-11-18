Cody Walker concussion injury, Game Three, Brad Fittler, Angus Crichton

NSW coach Brad Fittler gave an update on Blues five-eighth Cody Walker who was knocked out in a sickening friendly-fire collision in Game Three.

As the dust settles on Queensland’s 20-14 victory in the Origin decider on Wednesday night, the Blues were left with a shocking list of injured stars.

NSW lost their captain and star fullback James Tedesco in the first half and in the final five minutes Walker was left face down and motionless after making a tackle with teammate Angus Crichton.

The pair flew in to tackle Queensland skipper Daly Cherry-Evans when Walker was caught in an awkward position and got hit hard by Crichton, immediately flooring him. His South Sydney teammate Damien Cook rushed in with trainers to check on Walker, even holding his hand in the scary scene.

Cody Walker is taken from the field in a medicab (Nine)

‘He’s been knocked out by his own man accidentally,” Phil Gould said in Nine’s commentary of the incident.

“His teammate Damien Cook showed immediate concern for him – went over and held his hand.”

Medical staff attended to the Souths playmaker for several minutes before the cart came out to carefully take him back to the Blues locker rooms on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace.

The sea of Maroons fans at Suncorp Stadium gave a standing ovation to Walker as he left to receive further medical attention.

State of Origin Highlights: QLD v NSW – Game III

It was a worrying sign that Walker wasn’t able to walk off the field, but after the game Fittler gave a promising update.

“Cody is on the phone to his wife at the moment, so that’s a good sign,” Fittler said in his post-match press conference.

“He’s a bit vague on a lot of the game at the moment. It’ll be monitored over the next day or so, but it was a heavy knock.”

Walker’s partner Nellie also shared a post on the Blues star’s Instagram story.

“Hi everyone, it’s Nellie. I’ve just spoken with Cody and he’s asked me to let you all know he’s alright,” the post read.

“Thank you to everyone for checking in on him and all the messages and well wishes.”

Walker was later seen on his feet and shaking hands with Maroons players after the game.

Walker had a lot quieter game in the decider than his impressive efforts in Game Two, with Queensland dominating possession and field position for much of the contest.

Prior to his horror injury, he did link up with Clint Gutherson to put Daniel Tupou over the try-line which got the Blues to within reach of the Maroons in the final stages of the decider. But it was too little too late as Queensland hung on to win the 2020 State of Origin series, 2-1.

State of Origin Pressers: Brad Fittler & Damien Cook – Game 3