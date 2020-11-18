Chromebook Black Friday deals: $170 off Acer, $100 off ASUS & more

Black Friday sales are already flowing and some of the best Chromebook models you can buy are already on sale. We are just about a week away from the big day, but that’s not stopping retailers from starting the party a bit earlier than normal this year. Unfortunately, Chromebook availability hasn’t been plentiful since the pandemic broke out, and any time you can find one in stock is a good time to buy one.

We are rounding up all of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals that we can find from around the web, including those from the ads that have already leaked from Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

Keep in mind some of the deals on this list might not be live just yet. Most of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals will start later in the month, likely due to limited availability, but we have spotted a few that are ready to be purchased now. Here are all the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you can buy today.

Black Friday Chromebook Deals

This touchscreen 2-in-1 is ready to get to work, with an Intel Core m3 and 64GB of storage so that you’re not running out of room even with tons of apps installed. $429 at Best Buy Despite coming out less than two months ago, the latest Acer 11-inch Chromebook is already discounted at Target. This is the Chromebook I’ve been working on full-time for the last month, but be sure you’re OK with 32GB of storage since there’s no microSD slot. $230 at Target One of the only actual Chromebook deals that are available right now is the HP 14-inch Chromebook with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an AMD Radeon R4 inside. It’s available in a “Snow White” color which is quite nice, and has received a whole lot of positive reviews, so be sure to grab one before it sells out. $230 at Best Buy The Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch offers 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 12.5 hours of battery life, and is Google Classroom ready. It has a compact design, military-grade durability, fast gigabit Wi-Fi, and much more. Don’t miss your chance at a cheap Chromebook with this discount. $200 at Walmart If you are looking for a smaller Chromebook, this is the deal for you. It scores you the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook along with a 64GB microSD card, a USB extension cable, an HDMI cable, and a mouse pad all while saving $20 on the purchase. This is a great beginner bundle, so don’t miss your chance to grab one while it’s in stock. $289 at Amazon This deal is actually a bundle that saves you $50 when you purchase an HP Chromebook, JLAB Audio headphones, and Lenovo Smart Clock. These items would normally cost you about $700 if you were to purchase them individually, but since they all work so nicely together you might as well grab them all at once. $649 at Best Buy Currently out of stock at its regular $299 price, it looks like Walmart is saving this deal for its Nov. 11 event. Includes a 360-degree hinge to rotate to a comfortable position. Has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a 14-inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and a battery life that lasts more than 12 hours. $179 at Walmart The Flex 3 has been down to $179 at least once, during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale competing with Amazon’s Prime Day. It will be live again sometime closer to Black Friday. The Lenovo Chromebook includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen with an IPS panel and energy-efficient LEDs. It has 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. $229 at Best Buy This 2-in-1 laptop will be live for $100 off on Nov. 30. It has an Intel Pentium Processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. $299.99 at Costco This super-sized laptop is currently #10 in our Best Chromebooks because it’s bulky but powerful. you get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a full keyboard with a number pad. $379 at Walmart

We have actually been a bit surprised by the lack of Chromebook deals during Amazon’s Prime Day and other recent savings events at other retailers. It looks like Black Friday is definitely going to be a bounce-back period for the Chromebook, but you’ll still have to be a little patient to find the one you want. Remember there are several retailers that sell Chromebooks, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others. We suspect that some retailers may hold some stock and offer some great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals as well so be on the lookout for them.

What you need to look for when buying a Chromebook