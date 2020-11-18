Chiefs expected to sign CB DeAndre Baker to practice squad

DeAndre Baker’s NFL career was derailed by robbery charges stemming from an incident in May. The charges against the former New York Giants cornerback have been dropped, and he’s free to join any club that wants him.
It didn’t take long for an organization to take a chance on him, either. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Baker to their practice squad. Once he gets back in shape, the Chiefs will then promote him to the active roster.
Baker was released by the Giants before the 2020 campaign due to the charges against him. When those charges were dropped this week, it was reported that New York had no interest in bringing him back.
“We know that (drafting him) was a mistake,” someone within the organization said, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.
The 23-year-old was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Georgia. Last season he recorded 48 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss and eight passes defended.
Kansas City’s signing of Baker doesn’t come as a surprise. Andy Reid’s squad hasn’t had its top three cornerbacks available at the same time this season due to injury and suspension. Bashaud Breeland served a four-game suspension to start the year. When he returned to the lineup, L’Jarius Sneed broke his collarbone. Charvarius Ward also missed a game with a broken hand.
