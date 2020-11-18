Canadian AI startup Fiix Inc. being acquired by U.S. giant Rockwell Automation

Article content continued

Based in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell has more than US$6 billion in annual revenue and bills itself as the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation. It operates in more than 100 countries and employs about 23,000 people. It said adding Fiix will allow its clients to increase productivity.

“Our customers will benefit from a 360-degree view of integrated data across automation, production and maintenance, helping them to monitor and improve the performance of their assets and optimize how maintenance work is done,” said Tessa Myers, a Rockwell vice president. “The future of industrial asset management is performance-based.”

Fiix operates in the software as a service (SaaS) sector to connect shop floor internet-of-things solutions, parts suppliers, contractors, and corporate I.T. systems to improve management for some 2,600 maintenance teams in more than 90 countries, it said.

Founded in 2008, Fiix raised $53 million last year after a US$12 million injection in 2018. Its backers include Georgian Partners Inc., a Toronto-based investment fund, and BuildGroup, a SaaS investor based in Austin, Texas.

Fiix has targeted the estimated US$6 billion a year market of companies that still use pen and paper to organize and track their equipment-intensive operations. About three-quarters of its customers were in this “legacy” category, according to Novak.

For the past three years, the company has made the Canadian Business list of domestic companies with the fastest growing revenue. It ranked 67th this year with five-year revenue growth of more than 1,300 per cent. Firms adapting to COVID-19 helped boost sales to a record in the third quarter, Novak said.

“We’ve seen so many organizations in our space respond to COVID by undertaking ambitious digitization projects,” the chief executive said. “Despite the uncertainty of the past seven months, our amazing Fiixers continue to show up every day to help our customers navigate the changes and challenges in their own businesses.”