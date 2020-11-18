Canada Drives Named One of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Awards

Article content continued

Eligibility in the Enterprise Fast 15 category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2016 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2019.

“We’re delighted to recognize Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are amongst the elite of Canada’s technology sector, achieving world-class results and helping shape and transform the industry,” said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Enterprise Fast 15 winners join the ranks of other global leaders across Canada. Their competitive drive, integrity and vision for the future propels and strengthens Canadian innovation. I can’t wait to see where they take us moving forward.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Canada Drives

Canada Drives is a financial technology business leader & online retailer with over 400 employees who serve over one million consumers a year in Canada, the US, and the UK. Founded in 2010, Canada Drives combines best-in-class technology and exemplary customer service, providing a wide range of financial products and more. For more information, visit www.canadadrivesgroup.ca.

