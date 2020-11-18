Cameron Smith to make call on NRL future by Christmas

Storm champion Cameron Smith has declared he will make a decision on his playing future before Christmas.

Smith’s future in the game has been the hottest topic all off season with the three-time NRL premiership winner yet to give fans any indication of where his mindset is at.

Promoting his new autobiography, The Storm Within, the 37-year-old admitted he still hasn’t made up his mind on whether he will play on or not but revealed a decision would be made by Christmas.

“I think a lot of people assume that it is [the end of my career],” he told SEN.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

“But at the time of pushing the button to print the book, I didn’t know.

“Just over two weeks ago we won a premiership and unfortunately it’s been very difficult this year to try and celebrate that and really soak it up because of border restrictions.

“I’ve just been trying to enjoy that, relax with the family, and over the next little bit before Christmas, that will be the time I will have to make my decision whether I’m playing or whether I’m not.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed in Smith’s autobiography that he wouldn’t sign a new deal with Melbourne if it resulted in rising stars Harry Grant or Brandon Smith going to rival clubs.

“There’s no way I’m re-signing for another 12 months if the club is going to lose either Harry or Brandon. I don’t want to see the club struggle in the long term just so I can play one more season,” Smith writes in an extract.