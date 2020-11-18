Bus chaos in Pretoria as taxi protesters allegedly hijack female bus driver

Protesting taxi drivers have allegedly hijacked a bus in Pretoria.

The whereabouts of the female bus driver is unknown.

According to the City of Tshwane, protesters backed out of a deal that protests would only start at 10:00.

Protesting taxi drivers and operators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday morning, allegedly hijacking a bus driven by a female driver. The location of the driver and bus was still unknown by 07:00.

According to City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the driver was not answering her cellphone and the bus could not be located.

“We suspect they (protesters will use the bus to block the road,” Bokaba told .

The bus was hijacked in the Orchards area, north of the city, ostensibly by members affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), who embarked on protest action on Wednesday. The other driver managed to run away. Police and the Tshwane Metro Police Department have been notified,” Bokaba said.

Passenger notice : Please be informed that one of our bus has been highjacked by taxi drivers with the lady driver while on other routes passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses. With this we have to recall all our buses to the depot. @TMPDSafety @Selbybok — Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) November 18, 2020

“At our meeting with the taxi industry yesterday they indicated that the protest would start at 10:00 and that it would be peaceful. Hence we allowed our buses to operate early this morning and we were going to withdraw them just before the protest got under way,” Bokaba said.

“Our drivers have been warned not to operate in the Orchards area. We have also received reports of some blockages in various parts of the city, including along Solomon Mahlangu Road.

“On other routes, passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses.”

Bokaba said all buses have since been recalled to the depot.

More to follow.