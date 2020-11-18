BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 11/18: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV
Within the last 24-hours, (BTC) price hit an intraday high of $18,466.14 and this is just roughly 8% lower than the magical $20,000 figure being watched by many traders.
However, investors in several countries such as Russia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico have already seen their Bitcoin holdings hit a new all-time high in their local currency. Even Bitcoin’s market capitalization has hit a new record high, topping the high created in December 2017.
