Brad Fittler reacts to James Tedesco Jai Arrow Josh Papalii moment

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler was not impressed by Queensland’s Jai Arrow after an ugly incident when James Tedesco was concussed in the Origin decider, but the forward explained his actions after the game.

Arrow became public enemy number one in NSW and came under fire from media and fans when he pushed Tedesco’s head in the ground and grabbed his jersey aggressively as the Blues fullback laid on the turf after knocking-on following a heavy collision with Josh Papalii’s knee.

Tedesco was trying to field a kick in the 20th minute, when he slipped over as Papalii came flying in with Arrow to make a tackle, resulting in the Raiders big man’s knee making contact with the head of the NSW star.

After Tedesco was knocked out, on Nine’s broadcast rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns described Arrow’s antics as “rubbish” that didn’t belong in the game, while former NRL star Keith Galloway called the Queenslander a “grub” on social media.

Jai Arrow pushes James Tedesco’s head into the turf (Nine)

But after the game, a contrite Arrow told media he did not know the Blues skipper was seriously injured at the time of his controversial actions. Tedesco struggled to get to his feet and had to be escorted from the field for a HIA. He did not return to the game, in what was a massive blow for NSW as they lost the decider 20-14.

“I was fired up and obviously I’ve been told some comments were made about Tedesco and I just want to come out and say at first I was fired up and I, honestly, personally, am not a grub like that,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I actually didn’t know he was knocked out. If you actually watch the full footage you watch me go back and put my hand up.

Arrow smacks KO’d Tedesco

“I was checking his welfare because I actually realised he was knocked out when I sort of slammed him back on the ground, which I’m very apologetic about.”

Arrow’s claims were backed up by replays, clearly showing him calling for a trainer once he realised Tedesco was not okay.

James Tedesco of the Blues is seen after he collided with Papalii’s knee (Getty)

Arrow also said he apologised to Tedesco at the end of the game.

“When I was speaking to him after the game I said, ‘Look mate, I’m sorry I didn’t realise you were knocked out until probably a couple of seconds after I threw him back on the ground’,” he said.

“People are always going to have comments about it but I know myself, I know what I do as a player, I’m not out there to try and hurt someone intentionally.”

The reaction of both Origin coaches ensured the debate about Arrow’s action could continue though.

Blues coach Brad Fittler was understanding of Papalii’s accidental knee, but was less sympathetic to Arrow.

“I don’t think there was anything sinister in [Papalii’s knee], it was just one of those things,” he said.

“Jai? A lot of lack of respect, but I’m sure he learnt from that.”

Blues coach Brad Fittler checks on James Tedesco after the game (Getty)

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett slammed Fittler when asked by reporters about his rival coach’s take on Arrow.

“Brad’s kidding himself. Okay?” Bennett said.

“There was no lack of respect there. Just watch it again.

“That was an instinct, mate. Jai Arrow is not…that happens so quick. He didn’t realise that Papalii had hit him with his knee into his head, or whatever happened there.

“As soon as he realised what he’d done he stayed there, he never moved, he didn’t run away and give a high five or something. It happens so quickly out there.

‘Brad’s kidding himself’: Bennett slams Arrow criticism

“He just didn’t know what had happened.

“As I said I thought he reacted really good. If you look at it, he never saw what happened. He was in there trying to make the tackle. He never saw the knee go into it.”

Jai Arrow of the Maroons celebrates victory (Getty)

Tedesco’s teammate, Blues hooker Damien Cook, said Bennett wouldn’t stand for Arrow’s actions if they were intentional.

“They didn’t quite show it on the big screen, the second part, but I know Wayne for a fact, he won’t be happy with it,” Cook said in the press conference with Tedesco unable to front media.

“It’s a duty of care on the players and Wayne is big on that.”

State of Origin Pressers: Brad Fittler & Damien Cook – Game 3