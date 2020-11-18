Brackenfell High protest: Avoid vicinity on Friday, City of Cape Town requests ahead of EFF march

The City of Cape Town has requested residents to avoid the vicinity of Brackenfell High School on Friday.

The City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have advised residents to avoid the vicinity of Brackenfell High School on Friday as 100 EFF supporters are scheduled to embark on a protest.

According to a City statement on Tuesday, avoiding the area will make it easier for police to manage the planned protest effectively.

“The permit is limited to the participation of 100 EFF members who have undertaken not to disrupt learners or matric exams, which has been accepted by Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai as sufficient for the protest to go ahead in terms of his ruling,” the City said.

On Tuesday, the EFF warned in an official tweet that it would “descend and make sure that nothing operates” on Friday.

The Western Cape Education Department has meanwhile made arrangements for the matrics to write their Physical Sciences exam on Friday, while exams for grades 8 to 11 will be rescheduled.

Parents will be allowed to drop their children off at school.

The protest stems from the violent attacks that broke out on the street leading to Brackenfell High last Monday between Brackenfell residents and EFF supporters, following a private matric event that was allegedly only attended by white pupils.

The school’s governing body applied for an urgent interdict to stop the EFF protest, but it was not granted on an urgent basis by Judge Desai last Tuesday.

EFF supporters are expected to protest on Friday morning.

“During a community meeting this week, it was reported that a comprehensive operational plan has been settled between SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement and Traffic along with the relevant Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and Neighbourhood Watches (NHW),” the City stated.

Any resident wishing to report emergencies that may arise during the protest can alert the City Emergency Communications Centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

