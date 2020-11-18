Boris Johnson Lays Out U.K. Plan for a ‘Green Industrial Revolution’

LONDON — Five years after deciding to phase out the use of coal, Britain took steps on Wednesday to address some of the country’s largest remaining sources of greenhouse gas emissions, announcing plans to end the sale of new gas and diesel cars within a decade and change the way people heat their homes.

The plans are expected to be a centerpiece of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s effort to put pressure on other countries to reduce their emissions in the run-up to major climate negotiations Britain will host next year. And they were an early signal to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. that Britain and the United States might find common cause despite the looming tumult of Brexit, which Mr. Biden opposed.

Climate activists cast the announcement as Britain’s most ambitious step to protect the planet since it decided to end the use of coal, but questions remained about parts of the plan.

It relies on technologies — like the use of hydrogen to heat homes — that some analysts caution have been oversold. The overall levels of investment fall far short of the tens of billions of dollars in climate-related spending recently pledged by Germany and France. And some analysts said the plan did not do enough to encourage businesses to invest in clean energy jobs in Britain.