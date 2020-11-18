Boosie Badazz: Nobody Has A More Dangerous Job Than Rappers!!

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has made a bold statement that rappers have the most dangerous job out there.

“I’m finna slow down, man, ’cause I’ve been showing out,” Boosie said in an interview with VladTV. “After that sh*t with Von, I’d be right at that club. I’d be right at that club on Sunday. I’m finna slow down. I ain’t had no problems, n*ggas show me love. N*ggas know I’m here to get money. I ain’t here to harm nobody. They welcome me with open arms. It’s a lotta sh*t go down at clubs and sh*t. Stampedes and sh*t. Sh*t like that. I don’t know. I just need to slow down going out.”

He continued: “But I’ve been protecting myself for 16 years. I’ve been protecting myself since I was a kid,” Boosie continued.

BOOSIE MAKES CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS ABOUT HIS SONS

His comments come as Dipset rapper Jim Jones faced backlash for making the same statement following the death of King Von. This year, several rappers have been struck down.