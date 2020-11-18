Bollywood directors Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha reveal their first salaries

Firsts are always a special part of our lives. We all remember our first day at college, first day at the job, first love, first relationship, first kiss and of course first salary. The first salary gives you the self-validation of being independent no matter what the amount. On the social media platform Twitter, the hashtag #FirstSalary started trending today.

Like you must have already guessed, it was people sharing their first salary and why it was so close to their heart.

Along with netizens, filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta shared their first salary as well. Take a look at what they had to say.

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020







First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020






