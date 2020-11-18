Bluepoint adds mysterious hidden door to Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is an incredibly fun game, and I’m enjoying it thoroughly, but I didn’t play the first game, so the entire experience is new to me.
But from what I’ve been told, Bluepoint Games tried their best to retain Hidetaka Miyazaki’s vision, but made some much-needed changes. Some of the changes, however, are more mysterious than others.
Has anyone figured out how to get past the illusory wall locked door in 1-3? from demonssouls
Over the weekend, players discovered a new hidden door behind an illusory wall. Oddly enough, the illusionary door was spotted in Boxletarian Palace when they’re typically limited to a different game map.
A player thought of using Camera Mode to discover that there’s an item behind the wall, but it’s currently unknown what it is.
Gamers have used various methods to unlock the door, such as changing the World Tendency, wearing different equipment carrying 79 gold coins — Bluepoint also added a secret door in Shadow of the Colossus remake that required users to carry exactly 79 coins for the door to open.
The developer has even tweeted about the door to taunt players.
A symphony of rumors…@VaatiVidya, @maximilian_, @Distortion_2, @Lobosjrgaming, @avoidthepuddle, @KrimsonKB pic.twitter.com/bDGAstbvvc
— Bluepoint Games (@bluepointgames) November 17, 2020
So far, no one has been able to open the door — I’m dying to see what this mysterious item is.
Demon’s Souls is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.
Source: Reddit Via: Polygon