Bitcoin Cash ABC up 70% as Sechet releases new client By Cointelegraph

Amaury Sechet’s ABC coin is up 70% today as the developer announced a new upgrade for the client software that includes stability-related fixes for both forks of the client.

The new release breathes much-needed life into the Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) faction of Bitcoin Cash which was crushed by rival Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN) in a briefly-lived hash war following the fork on November 15. This led to rumors about its impending demise.