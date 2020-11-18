Bitcoin Cash ABC up 70% as Sechet releases new client By Cointelegraph

Not dead yet: Bitcoin Cash ABC up 70% as Sechet releases new client
Amaury Sechet’s ABC coin is up 70% today as the developer announced a new upgrade for the client software that includes stability-related fixes for both forks of the client.
The new release breathes much-needed life into the Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) faction of Bitcoin Cash which was crushed by rival Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN) in a briefly-lived hash war following the fork on November 15. This led to rumors about its impending demise.
