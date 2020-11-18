Best Black Friday Wireless Keyboard Deals 2020: Apple, Logitech, Razer

Black Friday deals are showing up all over now, even before the official start date. With shopping primarily being conducted online this year, many retailers have started their Black Friday sales early. That makes it the perfect time to get great discounts on the best technology which includes the best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals.

With so many deals out there, we’ve taken the hard work out of things by providing you with a roundup of the best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals along with what to look for when choosing one for your home setup. We’ve also scoured the internet for all the best Black Friday wireless mouse deals, too, so you’ve got the perfect wires-free arrangement.

Best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals

How to choose a wireless keyboard during Black Friday

Looking for a new wireless keyboard but don’t know where to start? Read on and we’ll tell you what to look for. As always, your first port of call should always be knowing your budget. Don’t overspend and you’ll be that much more likely to enjoy whatever you snap up.

Now that you’ve got that out of the way, how do you plan on using your wireless keyboard? Check out our best wireless keyboards guide if you want a general overview, but it’s worth knowing that, generally, keyboards come down to one of a few different types.

If you’re planning on typing a lot on your keyboard, whether for work or study, then an ergonomic keyboard is a great bet. Its focus is on avoiding placing too much stress on your hands with some wireless keyboards also including built-in wrist rests to make things even more comfortable. Ergonomic keyboards can look big and clunky so you’ll need appropriate desk space, but it’s worth it if it means your hands and wrists are supported during a busy day’s work. One of our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic option is the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard.

If you’re looking to improve your gaming sessions then a gaming keyboard is useful. Wireless gaming keyboards have low lag times, high battery life, and reliable connectivity. After all, you can’t afford to be slowed down while gaming, right? Many gaming keyboards also have RGB lights which look cool in your gaming set up but may affect battery life. It’s worth checking out how the keyboard is laid out too to ensure it fits into how you play your games. A mechanical keyboard is the sweet spot here, too, with higher accuracy. We’re big fans of the Logitech G915 but any Logitech keyboard is pretty great.

Finally, if you simply need a light and compact wireless keyboard then a portable keyboard is perfect. These are small devices that don’t offer many features but they’re ideal if you want to use a wireless keyboard occasionally or hook it up to a mobile device. One of our best picks is the Arteck HB030B because it’s super-thin and light, plus it even has backlighting if you want to use it in the dark.

Where to find the best wireless keyboard sales

Amazon Black Friday : Always keen to discount everything imaginable, Amazon has discounts on many wireless keyboards this Black Friday.

: Always keen to discount everything imaginable, Amazon has discounts on many wireless keyboards this Black Friday. Best Buy Black Friday : With plenty of big offers, Best Buy hasn’t skipped out on good wireless keyboard deals either.

: With plenty of big offers, Best Buy hasn’t skipped out on good wireless keyboard deals either. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart has you covered with plenty of tech deals including cheap wireless keyboards.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

