Best Black Friday DNA Test deals: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, MyHeritage, & more

Many people ask where they’re from and what the dynamic of their family is. DNA tests have grown in popularity over the years, largely to answer these types of questions. Big shopping events don’t just bring discounts to gadgets and gizmos. You can find out about your heritage and ancestry for a discount thanks to some Black Friday deals.

There are a wide variety of kits available right now, though you should do some research before purchasing to make sure you’re getting the best package for you or for whoever is receiving it as a gift.

Though Black Friday itself is a few weeks off, many retailers and brands are already kicking off their sales so you can actually snag Black Friday pricing on a bunch of DNA testing kits already. We’ve rounded up the best deals below so you can take your pick.

Best Black Friday DNA Test Deals

One of 23andMe’s most expansive tests includes over 125 reports including the Ancestry Service, 90 DNA-based online reports, and more. Simply provide a saliva sample and get results back in less than two months. This deal saves you $100 and matches the lowest we’ve ever seen it go. If you want the Ancestry + Traits kit, you can snag that at a $20 discount direct at 23andMe. $99 at Amazon MyHeritage’s DNA test kit gives you a detailed breakdown of your origins from 42 different ethnicities from around the world, which is more than any other test on the market. You’ll also gain information on living or recently-deceased relatives, as well as the ability to build your own family tree online or using the free MyHeritage app. It’s 35% off right now. $49 at Amazon FamilyTreeDNA’s Family Finder test provides helps you find your DNA relatives, trace your lineage through time, and determine family connections. You’ll receive a percentage breakdown of your geographic origins and find out the amount of DNA you still carry of ancient European groups like Bronze-age metal invaders, neolithic hunter/gatherers, and more. $49 at Amazon Buy one kit for yourself and give the other to a family member or friend this holiday season. This bundle includes one AncestryDNA kit and one AncestryDNA + Traits kit at a $10 discount. AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics. $208 at Amazon As seen on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, this DNA test is designed for your favorite feline friend. You’ll learn more about your cat’s breed, health, and any potential genetic conditions that could be extremely helpful to know of ASAP. It just requires a simple saliva swab too. $79 at Amazon Embark lets you discover your dog’s true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It also screens for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results. $169 at Amazon

Black Friday is not a one-day event this year with many retailers kicking off their sales earlier in November (or even October) than ever before. That’s great if you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early and keep yourself out of busy stores come Thanksgiving.

What type of DNA test kits are available?

With all the DNA test kits out there, it can be pretty confusing deciding which to buy at first, but it’s easy to narrow down which to choose based on what you’re looking to discover. The most common tests are family ancestry tests. These are also known as Autosomal tests and help you identify living or recently-decesed relatives that you didn’t know about previously. You can also find out about your long-term ancestry and genetic health with these tests. Because of this, these types of tests are good for building family trees.

Two other types of tests are Y-DNA and mtDNA tests. These offer a more specific look at either your father’s or mother’s side of the family. Y-DNA tests can only be taken by males and help to trace your father’s lineage. They can also be used as a paternity test. Meanwhile, the mtDNA tests can be taken by both males and females to trace your mother’s lineage.

There are also DNA tests that include information about your health, carrier status reports, and more. You can go in-depth with tests for skin care, weight, food & pet sensitivities, and more. There is even a DNA test for your pet that can tell you more about your furry friend’s ancestry and the best way to care for your pet. Some of the test kits you can find online will tell you more about your:

Ancestry

Living Relatives

Paternity

Health + Wellness

Allergies

Weight

Skin

Pets

Which DNA test kit is the best?

Picking a single best test kit is a bit subjective but there are three test kits that keep coming up as the best in all the research that we’ve done. Kits from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and MyHeritage consistently come out on top for their wide-reaching searches and informative results. Picking the best one for you comes back to what you’re looking to discover about yourself or your history. While 23andMe is stellar for genetic health testing, AncestryDNA excels at genealogy and matching you up with your ancestors. MyHeritage is an even better pick for international matches and an advanced look into your genetics.

While these tests rate highly, they aren’t the only options. Another test might be better suited for you depending on what you’re hoping to find out. While African Ancestry’s DNA test might have a smaller match database, it’s more valuable than many others as an in-depth look at African lineages.

Does a DNA test kit make a good gift?

Though it depends on the person, most of the time a DNA test makes a great gift. It’s a great option to get someone who’s impossible to buy for, and it’s unlike most other gifts as your recipient will get to learn a wealth of information about themselves once all is said and tested.