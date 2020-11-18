Bahrain government delegation heads to Israel on Gulf Air flight: flight radar By

DUBAI () – Bahrain’s first official government delegation headed to Israel on Wednesday on the first Gulf Air commercial flight to Tel Aviv, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after establishing formal ties in September in a U.S.-brokered accord.
Gulf Air flight GF972 – a reference to Israel’s country telephone code – took off from Manama airport Wednesday morning heading to Tel Aviv, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.