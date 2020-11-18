Ayushmann Khurrana Shares a Special Story On Aparshakti Khurrana’s Birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana are without a doubt one of the coolest sibling duos of Bollywood. Both the actors have had their respective journeys in the world of movies and it is anything but ordinary. Both Aparshakti and Ayushmann are super talented and the audience loves to love them. Today on Aparshakti’s birthday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share some awesome clicks with his brother and wrote a paragraph about the day his little brother was born.

He wished Aparshakti on social media and wrote, “When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. ï¸ÂÂÂLove you!” How adorable are these two?