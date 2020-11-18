Australian Open leadup events could be played in US Open-style bubble

Tennis Australia could be forced to play the Australian Open lead-up events in a US Open-style bubble, should players be prevented from travelling to Melbourne in December.

That’s one option available to organisers, after the players were informed overnight that plans for them to arrive in mid-December were once again being reviewed.

It had been expected that the players could serve their mandatory quarantine through the second half of December, while still being allowed to practice.

That would have them out of quarantine in time for the ATP Cup and other lead-up tournaments starting around the New Year period, ahead of the Australian Open which begins on January 18.

Roger Federer has indicated he’ll be at Melbourne Park in 2021. (Getty)

Due to the possibility of interstate borders being shut at short notice, reports emerged earlier in the week that the ATP Cup, as well as other lead-up tournaments, would all be held in Victoria.

While Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews remains confident the Australian Open will go ahead, he played down the suggestions Melbourne would host the entire summer of tennis.

“There was some reporting earlier in the week that this all was some sort of done deal, that there would be lead-up tournaments … and the whole thing was finalised,” he said.

“I just want to make the point – this is incredibly complex, it has to be done safely, it has to be done properly. So, that reporting was not accurate.

World No.1 Ash Barty. (Getty)

“We are working very, very closely with Tennis Australia. They are working with all of their partners. We’re confident that we’ll finish up with an Australian Open. It’s a very important event.

“But there’s a lot of work to be done to make sure that that’s as safe as possible – not just from the broader Victorian community from a public health point of view.

“It has to be safe for those involved in the event.

“It’s a massive task. There is more work that has to be done and we’re deeply engaged with Tennis Australia and others to get that outcome.”

Overnight, the ATP, which runs the men’s tour, told the players that issues had arisen with plans to arrive in December.

“In discussions with Tennis Australia over the past 24 hours, we have been informed there are some new challenges around the previously planned arrival dates for players and team members,” the ATP said in a note sent to players.

Nick Kyrgios. (Getty)

“We continue to work with Tennis Australia on confirming plans for January, and we will provide an update as soon as more information is available in the coming days.

“We understand there is uncertainty about the start of the 2021 season, and we are working as hard as possible to deliver the best possible calendar of events to players.”

If players can’t arrive in Victoria until Christmas or even later, Tennis Australia would be faced with the options of cancelling the lead-up tournaments, moving the entire schedule back and playing the Australian Open into February, or playing the lead-up events in a US Open-style bubble.

“Lots of things up in the air,” Nine commentator Jim Courier said on The Tennis Channel.

“Spare a thought for Tennis Australia. I can not imagine that Craig (Tiley) and his team, who are so respected and liked, are getting any sleep at all.

“Obviously, you’ve got to follow the rules from the government, and just try and thread the needle.”

The bubble scenario would see players tested regularly during the tournaments, wearing masks and following social-distancing measures, with no crowds permitted on-site.

“Tennis Australia continues to work closely with the Victorian government on staging the Australian Open,” a spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of the community, the players and all involved in the event has always been our top priority, and we recognise the incredible effort and the sacrifices all Victorians have made to contain COVID-19.

“We will provide more updates when available.”