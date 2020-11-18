Australia alleges military carried out unlawful killings in Afghanistan By

SYDNEY () – The head of Australia’s Defence Force announced on Thursday allegations that its special forces soldiers carried out 39 unlawful killings in Afghanistan.

Australia in 2016 launched an inquiry into the conduct of its special forces personnel between 2005 and 2016 amid allegations by local media about the killing of unarmed men and children.

Detailing the findings, General Angus John Campbell said the report found evidence that 25 Australian special forces personnel killed prisoners, farmers or other civilians.

“[The Inspector General] found there to be credible information to substantiate 23 incidents of alleged unlawful killing of 39 people by 25 Australian Special Forces personnel, predominantly from the Special Air Service Regiment,” Campbell told reporters in Canberra.

