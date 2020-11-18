Atlanta Man Beats Woman & Pulls Gun Because Date “Cost Too Much”

An Atlanta man is accused of being a nightmare date and allegedly savagely beating a woman he met on a dating app, has learned. The woman claims that the man told her that the date “cost too much,” according to a report from Atlanta’s Channel 11.

Benjamin Fancher arranged to meet Brittany Correri on Wednesday night after matching with her on the dating app Hinge, according to the local TV station 11Alive.

Brittany said the first date with “Ben” started off smoothly, with him even meeting her family and friends.

But the night took a turn for the worse, according to Brittany, after they left Hide Lounge in Buckhead together.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere — my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that,” Brittany said in an interview.

Then, according to Brittany, he pulled out a gun.

“I just believe that he was dead set on killing me,” Brittany told the news station.

“He’s dragging me and beating me and there just happens to be a security guard there. She comes running and taking pictures and I think he gets spooked,” she said, adding that he drove away.

Benjamin is now wanted by police on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.