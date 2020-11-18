Anya Taylor-Joy Movies And TV Shows

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

It’s time we discuss Anya’s award-worthy performance in The Witch.

1.

First, The Witch (2015)


A24 / Everett Collection

The Witch follows a family in the 1630s New England as they begin to encounter evil forces in the woods beyond their farm. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, the oldest daughter who is ultimately accused of witchcraft. This is Anya’s first movie, and it’s extremely impressive what she’s able to accomplish with very little dialogue. It’s a tour de force performance that honestly should’ve earned her more praise.

Where to stream it: Showtime and Showtime with Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Amazon.

2.

Atlantis (2015)


BBC One

Starring Mark Addy, Jack Donnelly, and Robert Emms, this series follows Jason, who mysteriously washes up on the shore of Atlantis. Anya appeared in Series 2 as Cassandra, a young woman from Atlantis who is preparing for her future as an Oracle. If you enjoy Merlin, this is another great BBC series that brings to life Greek mythology and the mysteries surrounding Atlantis.

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video or Hulu

3.

Morgan (2016)


20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Directed by Luke Scott, Ridley Scott’s son, Morgan follows Lee Weathers, a risk-management specialist who must decide whether the company she has been hired by should terminate Morgan, an AI humanoid they’ve created. Anya stars as Morgan alongside Kate Mara, Rose Leslie, Toby Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Paul Giamatti, Chris Sullivan, and more.

Where to stream it: You can rent or buy it on iTunes or Amazon.

4.

Barry (2016)


Netflix / Everett Collection

Barry follows the early life of President Barack Obama — who goes by Barry — as he arrives in NYC to attend Columbia University in the early 1980s. Anya portrays Charlotte Baughman, Barry’s first girlfriend, who he meets at Columbia. Charlotte is a fictional character and is a combination of various women who impacted Barry’s life at the time.

Where to stream it: Netflix

5.

Split (2016)


Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

The second movie in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy, Split follows three young girls who are kidnapped by Kevin, a man with over 20 different personalities. Anya portrays Casey Cooke, one of the teenagers kidnapped by Dennis, one of Kevin’s personalities. Anya is a standout in this movie and it’s amazing to watch her go head-to-head with James McAvoy. Also, Anya revealed that her first on-screen kiss was actually in this movie.

Where to stream it: You can rent or buy it on iTunes or Amazon.

6.

Thoroughbreds (2017)


Claire Folger / Focus Features / Everett Collection

This amazing dark comedy follows Lily and Amanda, two teenage girls living in a wealthy suburb in Connecticut. After rekindling their friendship, Lily and Amanda plot to kill Lily’s stepfather by hiring a drug dealer to do the job. Anya plays Lily alongside Olivia Cooke as Amanda and Anton Yelchin as Tim, the drug dealer. Thoroughbreds is filled with some amazing performances as it blends comedy, thriller, and drama into a pretty perfect film.

Where to stream it: You can rent or buy it on iTunes or Amazon.

7.

Marrowbone (2017)


Magnet Releasing / Everett Collection

This psychological horror film follows the Marrowbone children, who have kept the death of their beloved mother a secret in hopes they can all remain together. However, because this is a horror movie, we learn that the children are being haunted by a “ghost” in their house. Anya stars as Allie, a friend to the Marrowbone family whom Jack, the oldest, has feelings for. Alongside Anya, Marrowbone also stars George MacKay, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, and Matthew Stagg as the Marrowbone children. George and Anya’s chemistry in this movie is one of the many bright spots of the film.

Where to stream it: Hulu

8.

The Miniaturist (2017)


Laurence Cendrowicz / BBC / Everett Collection

This limited series follows Nella, a young woman who moves to Amsterdam in the home that her new husband shares with his sister. To occupy her time, Nella’s husband gifts her a mysterious dollhouse. As she hires a miniaturist to outfit the dollhouse, she soon realizes that the dolls are foreshadowing her own fate. Anya stars as Nella in this gorgeous series that has some of the best set designs I have ever seen.

Where to stream it: PBS on Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the season on Amazon.

9.

Glass (2019)


Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

Glass is the third and final installment in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy and follows David Dunn as he uses his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin, a man with over 20 different personalities. Anya reprises the role of Cassie from Split opposite Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson. It’s truly impressive to watch Anya hold her own — and in some cases steal the show — opposite a few of the most notable actors of all time.

Where to stream it: HBO Max

10.

Love, Antosha (2019)


Lurker Productions

This documentary is a celebration of Anton Yelchin’s passion for film, music, and art. Love, Antosha also details Anton’s struggle with cystic fibrosis, which he kept a secret from his friends, colleagues, and the public. Anya appears in the documentary and talks about working with Anton on Thoroughbreds and how they were both dealing with figuring out who they wanted to become.

Where to stream it: IMDb TV on Amazon Prime Video

11.

Radioactive (2019)


StudioCanal

Starring Rosamund Pike, Radioactive tells the incredible and true story of Marie Curie and her work that earned her two Nobel Prizes. Anya appears in the film as Irène Joliot-Curie, Marie’s daughter who convinces Marie to run an x-ray unit on the Western Front during World War I. This movie really relies heavily on Rosamund’s performance, so if you want to watch some great acting, I’d give this a watch.

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video

12.

Peaky Blinders (2019)


Netflix

This critically-acclaimed and incredible series follows the Shelby crime family, namely their leader Thomas Shelby, and their exploits in Birmingham, England during the 1900s. Anya joined the series during Season 5 as Gina Gray, Michael Gray’s American wife. On top of Anya being in this, I cannot adequately express how amazing Peaky Blinders is. It’s on of Netflix’s best series and I recommend binge-watching it ASAP.

Where to stream it: Netflix

13.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)


Kevin Baker / Netflix / Everett Collection

This series is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film and explores the planet of Thra and three Gelflings — Rian, Brea, and Deet — who ultimately inspire a rebellion after learning some troubling information about the Skeksis that threatens the entire planet. Alongside a jam-packed cast of notable actors, like Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Caitriona Balfe, Jason Isaacs, Helena Bonham Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Hamill, and more, Anya lends her voice as Brea, the youngest Gelfling princess of the Vapra Clan who is very curious and loves to learn new things.

Where to stream it: Netflix

14.

Emma (2020)


Focus Features / Everett Collection

Emma follows Emma Woodhouse, a brilliant young woman who plays matchmaker for the people in her life, and of course, chaos ensues. Brilliantly directed by Autumn de Wilde, this adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel is simply stunning. Alongside Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, and more, Anya stars as Emma and she’s utterly enchanting in this role. If you loved the costumes in The Queen’s Gambit, you’ll want to see the stunning outfits Anya wears in this.

Where to stream it: HBO Max

15.

Here Are the Young Men (2020)


Hail Mary Pictures / Via youtu.be

Based on the novel of the same name, Here Are the Young Men follows Matthew, Rez, and Kearney, three Dublin teenagers who leave school and are now navigating a world filled with drinking, drugs, and other vices. Anya stars as Anna, one of Matthew, Rez, and Kearney’s friends. This independent film takes you into the heart of Dublin, and tbh, if you’re trying to fill the Normal People–shaped hole in your heart, I’d check this film out.

Where to stream it: So, this one isn’t available in the US yet, but premiered in Ireland earlier this year, so be on the look out for it.


20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

This long-awaited X-Men movie follows five young Mutants — Rahne, Illyana, Sam, Dani, and Bobby — who were sent to a facility against their wills after discovering their powers. Anya plays Illyana, a Russian mutant with sorcery powers. After years of being in limbo, iconic since that’s where Illyana can reside, The New Mutants was finally released in 2020. If you’re looking for a fun superhero movie with Anya in it, look no further.

Where to stream it: You can rent or buy it on iTunes or Amazon.

17.

And of course, The Queen’s Gambit (again).


Charlie Gray / Netflix

Alright, so you’re probably reading this list because you fell in love with Anya after The Queen’s Gambit, but it’s truly a series that is worth watching more than once. And, in case you don’t know, The Queen’s Gambit follows Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy, and her quest to become the best chess player in the world during the late 1950s. Arguably Anya’s best role to date, she gives Beth such incredible emotional range and her work in the series finale alone is nothing short of Emmy Award–worthy.

Where to stream it: Netflix

Also, if you’re like me and enjoy looking ahead, Anya’s upcoming projects include: Last Night in Soho, The Northman, the Mad Max: Fury Road/Furiosa prequel, and more.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR