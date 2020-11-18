Anya Taylor-Joy Movies And TV Shows



A24 / Everett Collection



The Witch follows a family in the 1630s New England as they begin to encounter evil forces in the woods beyond their farm. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, the oldest daughter who is ultimately accused of witchcraft. This is Anya’s first movie, and it’s extremely impressive what she’s able to accomplish with very little dialogue. It’s a tour de force performance that honestly should’ve earned her more praise.

Where to stream it: Showtime and Showtime with Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Amazon.