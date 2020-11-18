Anya Taylor-Joy Movies And TV Shows

It’s time we discuss Anya’s award-worthy performance in The Witch.
1.
First, The Witch (2015)
2.
Atlantis (2015)
3.
Morgan (2016)
4.
Barry (2016)
5.
Split (2016)
6.
Thoroughbreds (2017)
7.
Marrowbone (2017)
8.
The Miniaturist (2017)
9.
Glass (2019)
10.
Love, Antosha (2019)
11.
Radioactive (2019)
12.
Peaky Blinders (2019)
13.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)
14.
Emma (2020)
15.
Here Are the Young Men (2020)
17.
And of course, The Queen’s Gambit (again).
Also, if you’re like me and enjoy looking ahead, Anya’s upcoming projects include: Last Night in Soho, The Northman, the Mad Max: Fury Road/Furiosa prequel, and more.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.