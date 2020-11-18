Anthony Edwards says he would prefer to be drafted in NFL

Top NBA draft prospect Anthony Edwards may have hurt his draft stock, or he simply may not want to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the first-overall selection in this year’s event. Whatever the case may be, his latest comments ahead of Wednesday’s draft are cause for concern.

Edwards, who could be selected as high as first overall, said earlier this week that he would prefer to be drafted by the NFL because he can have more fun on the field than he can on the court.

What’s more concerning, though, was his comments about basketball. Edwards claims to love the sport, but he doesn’t seem dedicated to it, which isn’t a good sign for any NBA franchise looking to bring him in.

“I’m still not really into it,” Edwards said, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “I love basketball, yeah. It’s what I do.”

Despite his comments, Justin Holland, who has been Edwards’ trainer for a long time, insisted his client loves basketball and that he does want to be the first-overall pick, per Scarborough.

It’s unclear who will be selected by the Timberwolves with the first pick, but the Golden State Warriors, who own the second selection if they don’t trade it to the Chicago Bulls, which is being rumored, are reportedly likely to draft Edwards if he’s available.

However, with LaMelo Ball’s draft stock reportedly taking a dip, and James Wiseman not wanting anything to do with the Timberwolves, Edwards definitely has a shot at teaming up with Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.