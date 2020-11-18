Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Breast Reduction Surgery Was the “Worst”

“It made my boobs so uneven,” she confessed, “and [I] was like, ‘Oh, my god… Am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob this significantly larger than my right boob?'”

Amelia has never shied away from sharing her health struggles. In March 2018, she opened up about her past battle with anorexia.

“I feel comfort [sic] with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago,” she began her Instagram message at the time. “I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this… last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally.”

“Once I got the help that I needed…,” she continued. “I began to try to love myself for me.”

The following year, she reflected on her journey in a candid interview with Glamour Magazine.

“I have such a strong support system—my mom included,” she told the publication in June 2019. “This season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a couple of episodes touch on my anorexia. I can’t bring myself to watch footage from when I was really struggling. I just can’t relive it. I’ve come so far, and it would make me too sad to see how I used to act.”